NGX Group, Women Affairs Ministry Partner To Drive Women’s Inclusion In Capital Markets

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to advance women’s economic empowerment and promote greater gender inclusion in Nigeria’s capital markets.

This was highlighted during a strategic visit by the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, to NGX Group, which culminated in a ceremonial Closing Gong to signal a shared commitment to expanding financial access and unlocking opportunities for women across the country.

Welcoming the Minister, the Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga commended the Ministry’s leadership in promoting women’s development and economic participation. He stated, “Women are central to Nigeria’s economic progress.

As we work towards a more inclusive and resilient economy, the capital market remains a vital platform for expanding access to finance, supporting women-led enterprises, and enabling broader participation in wealth creation. NGX Group remains committed to partnering with the Ministry to drive sustainable impact and empower the next generation of women leaders.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, emphasised the importance of deliberate inclusion. “Behind every successful market are women. For Nigeria’s capital market to reach its full potential, we must be intentional about empowering women as active participants.

Current participation levels do not yet reflect our population or potential. Collaborations like this send a strong call to action for more women across Nigeria to engage with the market and contribute to national growth.”

In her remarks, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim underscored the urgency of inclusion in achieving national economic ambitions. “The capital market reflects our collective choices, who participates, who has access, and who benefits. Women remain underrepresented in formal finance despite their critical role in Nigeria’s productivity.

Through strategic partnerships and targeted interventions, we are working to change this narrative and expand opportunities for women across the economy. Achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy requires the full participation of Nigerian women.”

The Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, highlighted the Group’s role in enabling broader access through innovation. “At NGX Group, we are building a dynamic and inclusive market ecosystem that expands access to investment opportunities and supports diverse participants.

Through partnerships such as this, we are unlocking new pathways for women to participate as investors, entrepreneurs, and wealth creators.”

The engagement convened key stakeholders across the public and private sectors, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing gender inclusion and sustainable development. In attendance were the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Honourable Kafilat Ogbara; CEO, Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board, Ms Lucia Shittu; Director-General, National Theatre, Mrs Tola Akerele; former Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr Dere Awosika; Chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Mrs Ebisan Akisanya, alongside other members of WIMBIZ; Founder, WISCAR, Mrs Amina Oyagbola; as well as Board Members of NGX Group. Also present were the CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr Jude Chiemeka; CEO, NGX Regulation Limited, Mr Femi Shobanjo; and CEO, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Mr Shehu Shantali.

The Closing Gong Ceremony underscored a renewed commitment by NGX Group and the Ministry to deepen collaboration and implement impactful initiatives that advance women’s inclusion and support Nigeria’s long-term economic development