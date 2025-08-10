NGX Group Staff Mobilise Against Child Malnutrition In Lagos

In a decisive move against one of Nigeria’s most urgent public health crises, employees of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) have stepped beyond their corporate roles to fight child malnutrition in underserved Lagos communities.

The initiative, Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors) is a multi-stakeholder intervention co-championed by NGX Group and the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

Its debut outreach was held at Aiyetoro Primary Health Centre, Yaba, where NGX staff volunteers worked alongside healthcare professionals to distribute therapeutic foods, conduct health screenings, and train caregivers on preparing affordable, nutrient-rich meals from locally sourced ingredients.

The scale of the challenge is stark. According to UNICEF, Nigeria ranks second globally for the percentage of children affected by stunting, with 32% of those under five experiencing impaired growth. Over two million Nigerian children live with severe acute malnutrition, many without access to life-saving treatment.

Project BLOOM targets malnourished children and their caregivers in seven high-need Lagos communities, Ifako Ijaiye, Agege, Iwaya, Makoko, Bariga, Ilaje, and Ajegunle. Combining nutritional aid, healthcare support, and caregiver education, the programme aims to meet urgent needs while building long-term food security.

Speaking at the launch, NGX Group GMD/CEO, Mr. Temi Popoola — represented by Group Chief Finance, Investment & Strategy Officer, Mr. Adebayo Opatade — said:

“At NGX Group, we believe the growth of our markets must be matched by the growth of our communities. Project BLOOM shows how our platform, partnerships, and people can work together to address urgent social challenges. By empowering employees to lead from the front, we turn commitment into sustainable impact.”

Executive Director of HEI Nigeria, Dr. Pascal Achunine, stressed the urgency of action:

“We cannot sit on the sidelines while our children suffer from preventable malnutrition. Project BLOOM is about immediate action today while creating a sustainable path forward for caregivers and their children.”

From the government side, Dr. Oludolapo Shotunde of the Lagos State Health District IV described the outreach as a “timely and commendable intervention aligned with our health priorities and community needs.” Honourable Oladimeji Saheed, representing the Chairman of Yaba LCDA, praised the programme’s “bold vision and compassion” and pledged continued community support.

In line with NGX Group’s CSR pillars of Community and Workforce, Project BLOOM also advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Beneficiaries will be closely monitored over the next three months in collaboration with local health authorities, ensuring measurable recovery and providing a blueprint for future interventions.

With malnutrition continuing to threaten Nigeria’s human capital development, Project BLOOM’s blend of corporate engagement, community mobilisation, and strategic partnerships offers a model for sustainable, high-impact change.