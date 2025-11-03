NGX Group Reaffirms Commitment To Shareholder Value, Declares N1.00 Interim Dividend

The Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, has reiterated the Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders through disciplined execution, strategic growth, and sustainable returns.

Kwairanga gave this assurance following the announcement of an interim dividend of N1.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, declared after the approval of the Group’s unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025.

According to the Group, the interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 7 November 2025, while electronic payment to qualified shareholders will be made on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

The declaration marks yet another milestone in NGX Group’s consistent dividend track record, underscoring the Board’s confidence in the company’s financial strength, profitability, and long-term growth strategy. Kwairanga said the decision reflects the Board’s steadfast belief in the Group’s fundamentals and its commitment to rewarding investors’ trust.

“The declaration of this interim dividend reaffirms the Board’s confidence in NGX Group’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth outlook. We have maintained a consistent dividend track record that reflects our unwavering commitment to shareholder value.

This payment recognises our investors’ trust and remains focused on reciprocating that trust through consistent value addition to shareholders. “Our focus remains on delivering sustainable returns through disciplined execution and strategic growth,” Kwairanga stated.

He added’that the NGX Group continues to prioritize sound corporate governance and strategic leadership to drive sustainable profitability and enhance market confidence.