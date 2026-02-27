NGX Group Posts N10.48bn Profit, Proposes N2 Dividend, 1-For-3 Bonus

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has reported a profit after tax of N10.48 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 5.6 per cent increase over the N9.92 billion recorded in 2024.

The Group’s audited financial statements show that gross revenue rose sharply by 36 per cent to N22.98 billion in 2025, compared with N16.89 billion in the previous year. Total income climbed to N26.21 billion from N23.99 billion in 2024.

Operating profit grew to N11.83 billion, up from N8.19 billion a year earlier, reflecting stronger top-line performance despite higher operating costs. Personnel expenses increased to N5.25 billion from N4.45 billion, while operating expenses moderated to N7.70 billion from N8.80 billion in 2024.

Profit before tax stood at N15.55 billion, compared with N13.58 billion in the prior year. After an income tax expense of N5.07 billion, profit for the year settled at N10.48 billion.

Earnings per share rose to N4.75 from N4.50 in 2024, while total comprehensive income for the year increased to N13.54 billion from N10.57 billion.

NGX Group’s total assets grew to N71.05 billion as of December 31, 2025, up from N68.04 billion in 2024. Total equity expanded significantly to N55.20 billion from N48.55 billion, driven by higher retained earnings and reserves.

Cash and cash equivalents improved markedly to N2.55 billion at year-end, compared with N870.78 million in 2024. Net cash generated from operating activities stood at N2.88 billion, although lower than the N8.71 billion recorded in the previous year.

Investment securities rose to N27.80 billion (current and non-current combined), underscoring the Group’s continued focus on fixed income and other financial instruments.

In a corporate actions announcement, the Group proposed a dividend of N2.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the 2025 financial year, subject to shareholders’ approval and applicable withholding tax.

The qualification date has been set for April 10, 2026, while payment is scheduled for April 29, 2026. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will also be held on April 29, 2026.

In addition, NGX Group proposed a bonus issue of one new ordinary share for every three ordinary shares held, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The bonus allotment date will be communicated upon completion of the required approvals.

The improved earnings performance, stronger equity position and enhanced liquidity underscore NGX Group’s resilience amid evolving market conditions.

The proposed dividend and bonus issue signal management’s confidence in the Group’s long-term growth trajectory and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.