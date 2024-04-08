NGX Group Invests In Ethiopian Securities Exchange

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has invested in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX). Mr Joseph Kadiri, Team Lead, Public Relations and Internal Engagement, Marketing and Corporate Communications of the NGX, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. Kadiri said that the NGX group was among the top institutional investors that had injected capital into the operationalisation of ESX alongside FSD Africa, a UKbacked non-profit financial institution.

Among the institutional investors was Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB), the financial arm of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade block. He said that the pivotal move not only marked NGX group’s entry into East Africa, but also underscored its commitment to driving growth and innovation in the African capital markets. According to him, this strategically positions NGX as the largest foreign institutional investor in the ESX.

Kadiri said the investment in the ESX reflected the NGX group’s confidence in the potential of Ethiopia’s rapidly growing economy and capital market. “By partnering with ESX, NGX group aims to support the development of a vibrant and resilient financial ecosystem in Ethiopia, fostering increased investor participation and capital formation. “Through this investment, NGX group aims to contribute to robust regulatory frameworks and foster best practices within the ESX ecosystem.

“The group remains dedicated to providing ongoing technical assistance and capability enhancements to support the successful operations and growth of the ESX,” he said. According to him, with this investment, Mr Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group will join the board of ESX as a nominee of NGX group. Kadiri explained that the investment demonstrates NGX group’s commitment to driving regional integration and collaboration within the African capital markets.

He noted that through strategic partnerships and investments, the NGX group aimed to facilitate cross-border investment flows, enhance liquidity, and promote economic development across the continent. Commenting, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, congratulated ESX on its successful capital raise. Kwairanga commended the Government of Ethiopia and the private sector for their support in bringing the pioneering initiative in the country to fruition.