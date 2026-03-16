NGX Group Hires CSO

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group Plc has appointed Ms Jumoke Olaniyan as the chief strategy officer.

In her new role, Ms Olaniyan will lead enterprise-wide strategy formulation and execution across the organisation, driving initiatives aligned with its ambition to deepen market liquidity, expand product innovation, broaden investor participation, and enhance long-term stakeholder value.

Also NGX Group added that her appointment underscores the company’s continued focus on disciplined strategy execution, strong governance and sustainable value creation.

Before joining NGX Group, Olaniyan held senior leadership roles at FMDQ Group Plc and FDHL Group, where she played key roles in business development, market expansion, and product innovation across the fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets.

She has over two decades of experience spanning financial markets, strategy, consulting, banking, extensive expertise in market structure, stakeholder engagement, and enterprise transformation.

Olaniyan obtained a degree in accounting and Master of BusinessAdministration (MBA) degree from INSEAD Business School and has built a reputation for driving growth, strengthening market participation, and delivering innovative financial market solutions that enhance transparency, efficiency, and market resilience.