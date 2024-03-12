NGX Group, female leaders seek investment, deeper inclusion for women

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and its subsidiaries joined the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024, to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) by leveraging its Closing Gong Ceremony to “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.”

With the theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” the event focused on individual actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets that will accelerate progress and impact on the advancement of women across all spheres of life. The event, organised in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), UN Women, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria (GCNN), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), the SterlingOne Foundation and Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) brought together prominent female leaders within the ecosystem. In her opening remarks, Dr Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head, Business Support Services Division, NGX, welcomed all to the 10th Ring the Bell for A Gender Equality.