NGX Group Eulogises Ogunbanjo

The board, management and staff of Nigerian Exchange Group and its subsidiaries, led by Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Chief Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo, OFR.

The delegation, which also featured former board members across the group and past presidents of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), includ- ing Chief Oba Otudeko and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, visited the family on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Expressing the Group’s deepest condolences to the Ogunbanjo family, Dr. Kwairanga said: “Chief Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo was not just a father but a patriarch, an elder statesman, philanthropist, legal luminary and a corporate titan.

“At NGX Group, we remember him for his fatherly role on the Council of the NSE and his contribution to the growth of many companies as an investor, encouraging them to list on the Exchange.

“He championed many initiatives in corporate law which positively impacted many companies. “While his absence leaves a void that will be felt by the family, professional colleagues, and the communities that benefited from his benevolence,

it is comforting to know that Chief Ogunbanjo’s legacy will endure and continue to inspire us for generations to come, added Dr Kwairanga” Chief Christopher Ogunbanjo, whose firm handled the incorporation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was celebrated as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished corporate lawyers.