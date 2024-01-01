NGX Group appoints Popoola GMD/CEO as Onyema Retires

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has announced the appointment of Mr. Temi Popoola as GMD/CEO designate effective January 1 2024, subject to SEC’s formal approval following the receipt of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s No-Objection to the announcement of the appointment. Mr. Jude Chiemeka has also been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) effective January 1, 2024. The current GMD/CEO, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, will finish his tenure on March 31, 2024 and ahead of this aa he will embark on terminal leave effective January 1, 2024.

Popoola is currently the CEO, NGX, and a member of NGX Group Executive Committee chaired by Mr. Onyema. He is a successful C-suite leader whose unique blend of business acumen, financial expertise, global market growth and operational insight has earned him a reputation built on verifiable career achievements. He began his career in London as a portfolio manager focused on African energy markets and worked for several years as a senior equity derivatives trader with Bank of America Securities in New York, where he drove firm profitability by providing derivative solutions to US corporations and family offices. A Wall Street-trained investment banker, Mr. Popoola joined NGX in 2021 as CEO from Renaissance Capital (Rencap) where he was the Managing Director and CEO for West Africa. At NGX, he oversaw and supported its continuous growth, profitability, and success by providing strategic market insight and leadership. Mr. Popoola graduated with a first-class degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Lagos and holds a Masters’ degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Stockbroker (CIS). Mr. Chiemeka is currently the Executive Director of Capital Markets responsible for Trading, Products Development and Listings at NGX. He is a member of NGX Executive Committee chaired by Mr. Popoola.

He has over 29 years’ experience in Securities Trading and Asset Management across markets in Africa. Prior to joining NGX, he was the MD/CEO of United Capital Securities, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc listed on NGX. He is a Fellow and Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), a Member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), a Fellow of the Association of Invest ment Advisers and Portfolio Managers and an Associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria. A statement issued by Obehi Ikhaghe, Group Company Secretary explained that he also an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School and the University of Oxford, UK. Commenting on the appointments, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, the Chairman of NGX Group Plc, stated: “I am delighted to announce these pivotal changes in the leadership of NGX Group which is a testament to effective succession planning. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to Mr. Onyema for his stellar leadership first as the CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange from 2011 – 2021 and thereafter as the GMD/CEO of NGX Group Plc from 2021 -2024.