NGX Group Announces NNPC, Dangote Refinery Listings In View

In a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital markets, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Plc has announced plans to list economic giants such as the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on the local bourse before end of 2025.

Addressing shareholders at the Group’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos, NGX Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, projected a bold vision of strategic repositioning and market expansion.

He reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to enhancing market credibility, boosting investor confidence, and aligning with the Federal government’s $1 trillion economy target.

“We will not shy away from taking the right decisions,” Kwairanga declared.

“Where organisations no longer deliver value, we will act decisively, even if that means delisting. We must protect our integrity as Africa’s premier stock exchange.”

He revealed the NGX’s active pursuit of large-ticket listings to elevate the bourse’s status, citing strategic engagements with both the Dangote Group and the NNPC.

“Even if it’s 20% or 30%, let a part of NNPC be listed. This is the platform of transparency and innovation. It is time to democratise wealth and allow the Nigerian public to benefit from our national assets.”

Kwairanga emphasized the Exchange’s alignment with the current administration’s economic reforms, saying, “No other institution has keyed into President Tinubu’s economic agenda like NGX has.

“Our ambition is to double the gains from the ongoing banking recapitalisation and deliver on major listings that will redefine the capital market.”

In late February, NGX Group announced a record 157.3% year-on-year growth in profit before tax (PBT), reaching N13.6 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

According to its audited financial statement, gross earnings rose by 103.2% to N24.0 billion, driven by a diversified surge in revenue channels: transaction fees increased by 64%, listing fees skyrocketed by 397.1%, and market data revenue doubled by 100.5%.

Other standout contributors included a 105% rise in technology-related income and a 174.8% increase in other fees, affirming the Group’s strategic pivot toward innovation, digitalisation, and sustainable value creation.

In recognition of this historic performance, the Board approved a final dividend of N4.4 billion translating to N2.00 per share which is the highest payout in the Group’s history.

“These results mark a pivotal moment in NGX Group’s post-demutualisation journey,” said Kwairanga.

“They reinforce investor confidence and our unwavering resolve to deliver value. Our strategy is built not just on numbers, but on transforming this market into an engine of prosperity.”

The Group’s remarkable 2024 performance was underpinned by initiatives such as the launch of NGX Invest, which facilitated N1.845 trillion in capital raises for Nigeria’s banking sector, and a landmark investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), signaling a push for regional leadership.

Group CEO Temi Popoola added, “Our 157.3% PBT growth reflects precision in execution, operational excellence, and technological innovation.

“With a more resilient and diversified business model, NGX is now positioned for sustained leadership in Africa’s financial markets.”

As Nigeria eyes a trillion-dollar economy, NGX Group is emerging as a formidable enabler. With visionary leadership, a solid financial base, and a renewed commitment to inclusive market growth, NGX is poised not only to deepen domestic participation but also to anchor Nigeria’s ascent as a global investment hub.

Kwairanga further assured: “We have the capacity. We have the people. We have your support. By year-end, you will witness a transformation led by landmark listings and strategic reforms. NGX is not just keeping pace, we are setting the pace.”

