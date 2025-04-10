NGX Group Announces NNPC, Dangote Refinery Listings In View

Share

In a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital markets, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Plc has announced plans to list economic heavyweights such as the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on the local bourse before year-end.

Addressing shareholders at the Group’s 64th Annual General Meeting in Lagos on Wednesday, NGX Group Chairman, Alhaji Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, projected a confident vision of strategic repositioning and market expansion.

He underscored the Group’s commitment to deepening market offering and credibility, boosting investor confidence, and aligning with the federal government’s $1 trillion economy target.

e will not shy away from taking the right decisions,” Kwairanga stated resolutely. “Where organisations no longer deliver value, we will act decisively—even if that means delisting. We must protect our integrity as Africa’s premier stock exchange,” he added.

He revealed the NGX’s active pursuit of large-ticket listings to transform the bourse’s stature, citing strategic engagements with both the Dangote Group and the NNPC.

“Even if it’s 20% or 30%, let a part of NNPC be listed. This is the platform of transparency and innovation. It is time to democratise wealth and allow the Nigerian public to benefit from our national assets.”

