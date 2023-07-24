NGX gets director

The shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc have approved the appointment of Group Managing Director of VFD Group Pls, Mr Nonso Okpala, as non-executive director.

He was appointed at the 62nd annual general meeting held in Lagos. As a non-executive director of Nigerian Exchange Group, Okpala is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position.

His extensive knowledge of financial markets and his in-depth understanding of investments would enable him to provide innovative direction and counsel to the NGX’s mission to provide investors with a robust, stable and transparent trading platform.