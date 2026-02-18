NGX Gains N684bn As 34 Stocks Rally

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Wednesday as renewed buying interest in major counters lifted market capitalisation by N684 billion.

Data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) Daily Official List showed that total market capitalisation increased to N122.24 trillion from N121.55 trillion recorded on Tuesday. In the same vein, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 190,427.96 points from 189,362.94 points in the previous session, reflecting improved investor sentiment.

Market breadth closed positive with 34 gainers against 38 losers, indicating selective bargain hunting across sectors.

Beta Glass topped the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent appreciation, closing at N498.50 per share from N453.20. Mansard also advanced by 10 per cent to N17.05, while Skyway Aviation climbed by 10 per cent to close at N128.70 per share. Zichis gained 9.95 per cent to settle at N14.36, and Japaul Gold rose by 9.90 per cent to N3.33 per share.

Other notable advancers included NSL Tech, Infinity, MC Nichols and FTGInsure, while Seplat added 8.33 per cent to close at N9,099.90 per share.

In the banking segment, Zenith Bank appreciated by 3.91 per cent to N83.70 and UBA rose by 1.51 per cent to N47.00 per share, whereas GTCO and Fidelity Bank ended the session lower.

On the losers’ chart, Deap Capital recorded the steepest decline of 10 per cent to close at N6.30 per share. Mecure shed 9.99 per cent to N84.25, while Vitafoam fell by 9.98 per cent to N116.85 per share.

Union Dicon declined by 9.80 per cent to N18.40, and Abbey Buildings dropped by 9.62 per cent to close at N10.80 per share. Other decliners included Sovereign Insurance, Sunu Assurance, CAP, Neimeth and TIP.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The NGX Banking Index rose from 1,792.71 points to 1,804.68 points, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index increased from 4,438.58 points to 4,448.49 points. However, the NGX Growth Index declined from 41,202.67 points to 37,841.11 points, reflecting profit-taking in growth-oriented stocks.

The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) remained at 27 per cent, in line with the benchmark rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Market analysts attributed the positive close to renewed investor confidence in fundamentally strong stocks, although intermittent profit-taking in select counters tempered the overall market performance.