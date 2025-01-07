NGX Gains N37.75bn Amid Banking Sector Rally

Share

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum, advancing by N37.75 billion to close at a market capitalition of N63.20 trillion.

The benchmark AllShare Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.1 per cent to settle at 103,648.24 points, driving the Year-to-Date (YTD) return to +0.7 per cent.

The rally was fueled by robust performance in Tier- 1 banking stocks, with notable gains recorded in FBN Holdings (+3.40%), Access Corporation (+2.04%), and Zenith Bank (+0.32%).

Trading activity remained buoyant, as total volume surged by 20.7 per cent to 855.97 million shares, valued at N13.25 billion, across 16,505 transactions.

For the second session, CHAMS emerged as the most traded stock by volume, with 80.76 million units exchanged, while GTCO led by value, contributing N3.07 billion.

Sectoral performance reflected a mixed bag, with the Insurance (+4.1%) and Banking (+0.7%) indices outperforming, while declines were observed in Consumer Goods (-0.4%), Industrial Goods (-0.1%), and Oil & Gas (-0.1%).

Market sentiment remained upbeat, as 47 stocks recorded gains outpacing 19 losers. Top gainers included Wema Bank, Daar Communications, and Honeywell Flour, each appreciating by the maximum daily limit of 10 per cent.

On the flip side, Cutix (-5.5%) and Caverton Offshore (-5.4%) posted the steepest losses. With banking stocks steering market performance, investor sentiment appears resilient, setting the stage for continued activity in the weeks ahead.

