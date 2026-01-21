NGX Gains Momentum As Strong Buying Lifts Market Capitalisation By N93bn

The Nigerian equities market extended its upward momentum yesterday, buoyed by strong buying interest in several stocks that drove gains across key indices and lifted overall market capitalization.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that total market capitalisation increased by about N93.48 billion to close at N106.44 trillion, compared with N106.34 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

In tandem, the AllShare Index (ASI) rose by 144.33 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 166,256.83 points, up from 166,112.50 points on Monday.

During the session, the benchmark index touched a high of 166,771.95 points and a low of 166,057.29 points, with an average index level of 166,265.61 points, reflecting steady but cautious investor optimism. Trading was largely driven by strong performances on the gainers’ table.

DEAP Capital Management Trust Plc led the pack, appreciating by 10.00 per cent to close at N5.39. It was followed closely by NPFC Retail Bank Plc and Red Star Express Plc, which also gained the maximum 10.00 per cent each to close at N4.73 and N15.95 respectively.

Other notable gainers included Morrison Industries Plc, which rose by 9.97 per cent to N6.84; NCR Nigeria Plc, up 9.97 per cent to N155.50; Zichis Ventures Plc, which gained 9.94 per cent to N1.99; and HMCALL Plc, which advanced by 9.92 per cent to N4.21.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and Tripple Gee & Company Plc also recorded gains of over 9 per cent, underscoring broad-based buying interest. Performance across NGX indices was mixed, though largely positive.

The NGX Premium Index edged up to 17,095.78 points from 17,108.73 points, while the NGX Pension Index advanced to 7,771.62 points from 7,764.91 points.