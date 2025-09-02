NGX Freezes Trading In Three Insurers Over Financial Reporting Lapses

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Regency Alliance Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, and Universal Insurance Plc over their failure to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, within the regulatory deadline.

The suspension, effective September 1, 2025, was announced in a statement released late Monday.

The NGX emphasized that timely disclosures are essential for investor confidence and market transparency, warning that listed companies cannot operate outside established rules.

“Trading license holders and the investing public are hereby notified that, pursuant to Rule 3.1 of the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, the Exchange will suspend trading in the issuers’ securities and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the market within 24 hours of the suspension,” the statement read.

The embargo will remain until the companies submit their outstanding audited reports and comply with the Default Filing Rules.

Market analysts say the move underscores the NGX’s commitment to enforcing corporate governance standards, particularly in the insurance sector, which has faced longstanding criticism over reporting delays.

For investors, the action effectively freezes trading in the firms’ shares, locking up value in the short term and raising concerns about sentiment in the sector if the defaults persist.

By this decisive action, the NGX has sent a strong signal that regulatory deadlines are non-negotiable, placing the onus on the affected insurers to restore compliance swiftly.