NGX Flags Unusual Share Price Swings, Advises Caution

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has raised an investor alert over sharp price movements recorded in the shares of some listed companies in recent trading sessions.

In a statement issued today and signed by Olufemi Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of NGX Regulation Limited, the Exchange said it had observed significant fluctuations in certain equities and urged investors to anchor their decisions on publicly available information and a comprehensive review of companies’ fundamentals, risk exposure, and financial performance.

The NGX cautioned market participants against speculative trading driven by rumours or unverified reports. It advised investors to carry out proper due diligence before taking positions and to consult licensed stockbrokers or investment advisers where necessary.

According to the Exchange, investment decisions should reflect careful analysis of relevant disclosures and corporate performance metrics rather than market hype.

The bourse also reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining a fair, orderly, and transparent market, adding that it would continue to closely monitor trading activities to safeguard market integrity and ensure compliance with its rules.

The alert comes amid increased activity on the domestic equities market, where investors have been tracking price volatility across several counters.