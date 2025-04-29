NGX Extends Rally, Gains N229bn Amid Robust Investor Sentiment

Share

The Nigerian Exchange commenced the trading week on a positive note, as bullish sentiment propelled equities higher, adding N229 billion to market capitalisation.

The benchmark All-Share Index advanced by 363.57 basis points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 106,116.18 points. In tandem, the overall market capitalisation rose to N66.694 trillion, reflecting broad-based investor confidence.

The rally was underpinned by significant price appreciation in heavyweight and midtier stocks including Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Eterna Plc, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Vitafoam Nigeria, and Cadbury Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Afrinvest Limited expressed optimism, stating: “We expect the positive performance to be sustained on the bourse, driven by improved sentiment.”

Market breadth remained notably strong, with 47 gainers outpacing 16 decliners, signalling widespread bullishness across sectors. International Breweries led the gainers’ chart, surging 10 per cent to close at N8.47 per share.

Legend Internet followed with a 9.97 per cent gain to N7.50, while Cadbury Nigeria rose by 9.96 per cent to N29.25 per share. Other notable advancers included Fidson Healthcare, which appreciated by 9.95 per cent to close at N20.45, and Eterna Plc, which climbed 9.90 per cent to end the day at N43.85 per share.

Conversely, Livestock Feeds topped the laggards’ chart, declining by 10 per cent to close at N8.55 per share. Aradel Holdings shed 9.86 per cent to N448.00, while Tripple Gee & Company dipped by 9.60 per cent to settle at N1.79 per share.

John Holt and Linkage Assurance also closed lower, losing 7.94 per cent and 6.15 per cent respectively. Trading activity was equally vibrant, as total volume rose by 16.94 per cent to 500.595 million units, valued at N12.111 billion across 17,637 transactions.

Access Holdings topped the activity chart, exchanging 60.867 million shares worth N1.449 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with 56.106 million shares valued at N1.127 billion, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) recorded 34.52 million shares traded, worth N1.175 billion.

Other major movers included GTCO, with 33.45 million shares valued at N2.181 billion, and Nigerian Brewer – ies (NB), which recorded trades totalling 28.337 million shares worth N1.149 billion.

