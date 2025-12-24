NGX Extends Rally As Market Capitalisation Hits N97.77trn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on a bullish note yesterday as sustained buying interest lifted key indices and pushed market capitalization to a fresh high amid the year-end rally.

Data from the NGX Daily Official List showed that total market capitalization rose to N97.77 trillion, from N97.19 trillion recorded on Monday, representing a gain of about N580 billion.

Similarly, the AllShare Index (ASI) advanced by 895.07 basis points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 153,354.14 points, compared with 152,459.07 points in the previous session. The latest close marked the highest index level recorded during the week, underscoring improving investor sentiment.

Market breadth closed positive, driven by a strong showing among mid- and large-cap stocks. A total of 29 equities recorded price appreciation, while 27 stocks declined.

Alex led the gainers’ chart, rising by 9.96 per cent to close at N14.90. Austin Laz followed closely with a 9.81 per cent increase to N2.91, while Custodian Investment gained 9.69 per cent to close at N38.50. First HoldCo added 9.35 per cent to N50.30, reflecting sustained interest in banking stocks.

FTN Cocoa Processors also appreciated by 8.74 per cent to close at N5.10. Other notable gainers included LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, Eunisell Interlinked, International Energy Insurance, and MeCure Industries.

On the blue-chip segment, BUA Foods gained N13.80 to close at N748.00, while WAPCO (Lafarge Africa) added N2.00 to settle at N135.00.

UBA rose by 1.03 per cent to N39.40, reinforcing the positive tone in the banking space. On the downside, Royal Exchange topped the losers’ table, shedding 7.22 per cent to close at N1.80.

Champion Breweries declined by 6.57 per cent to N15.65, while NASCON Allied Industries fell by 5.36 per cent to N105.05. Sovereign Trust Insurance dropped 5.28 per cent to N3.77, and Japaul Gold slipped by 4.51 per cent to N2.33.