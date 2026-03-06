NGX Extends Rally As Investors Push Market Cap To N126.44trn

The Nigerian equities market closed higher today as gains recorded in several sectoral indices lifted the overall market performance.

Data from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that market capitalisation rose by about N118 billion to N126.44 trillion at the end of the trading day from N126.32 trillion recorded in previous trading day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 161 points to close at 196,968.15, compared with 196,807.15 in the previous trading session, reflecting improved investor sentiment.

Sectoral performance showed a broadly positive trend, with several indices closing higher.

The NGX Main Board Index rose to 8,889.36 points from 8,869.89, while the NGX Banking Index advanced to 1,896.70 from 1,898.85.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index increased to 4,366.52 points from 4,390.89, while the NGX Oil and Gas Index edged higher to 4,443.66 points from 4,435.05.

The NGX Industrial Index also improved slightly to 7,599.07 points from 7,509.28.

However, some sectoral indices recorded marginal declines during the session, reflecting mixed trading sentiment across the market.

On the gainers’ chart, Eterna Plc led the pack with a 10 per cent increase to close at N42.35 per share from N38.50.

Premium Paints Plc followed with a gain of 9.77 per cent to close at N14.60, while Union Dicon Salt Plc rose by 9.70 per cent to settle at N16.40 per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc gained 9.56 per cent to close at N1.49, while John Holt Plc appreciated by 9.25 per cent to close at N9.45 per share.

Other notable gainers included Tantalizers Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Custodian Investment Plc and Guinea Insurance Plc.

On the flip side, RT Briscoe Plc topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 per cent to close at N12.06 per share from N13.40.

SCOA Nigeria Plc declined by 9.96 per cent to close at N34.35, while Mecure Industries Plc fell by 9.96 per cent to N61.50 per share.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc dropped by 9.93 per cent to close at N66.65, while Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc lost 9.78 per cent to settle at N18.45 per share.

Other decliners included International Breweries Plc, Omatek Ventures Plc, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc and Afriprudential Plc.

Meanwhile, the benchmark monetary policy rate remained at 26.50 per cent, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Market analysts noted that continued investor interest in fundamentally strong stocks across key sectors could sustain the positive momentum in the equities market in the near term.