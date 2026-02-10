NGX Extends Rally As Capitalisation Rises To N111.66trn

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a positive note yesterday as renewed buying interest in large-cap and mid-cap stocks lifted key market indicators, extending the bullish momentum seen in the previous session.

Market capitalization advanced by N1.42 trillion to close at N111.659 trillion, up from N110.235 trillion recorded on Friday, February 6. The All-Share Index (ASI) also rose by 2,218.73 points, or 1.29 per cent, to close at 173,946.22 points, compared with 171,727.49 points in the previous session.

The day’s performance pushed the year-to-date return of the benchmark index further into positive territory. Sectoral indices largely closed higher, reflecting broad-based gains across the market.

The NGX Premium Index, Banking Index, Industrial Index, Growth Index and Pension Broad Index all recorded appreciable increases, underscoring sustained investor appetite for fundamentally strong and liquid stocks. Price movement data showed a strong showing among gainers.

CAP Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising by the maximum 10.00 per cent to close at N90.20. It was followed by DAAR Communications Plc, which also gained 10.00 per cent to close at N2.09, while May & Baker Nigeria Plc advanced by 10.00 per cent to N43.45.

RT Briscoe Plc climbed 9.98 per cent to N13.89, and Zichis Industries Plc appreciated by 9.97 per cent to close at N7.39. Other notable advancers included NAHCO Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc, Omatseye Table Water Plc, Scoa Nigeria Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and Aradel Holdings Plc, reflecting strong demand across industrial, consumer and services stocks.