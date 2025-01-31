NGX Extends Gains As Benchmark Index Rises To 104,744.43 Points

Share

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) continued its upward trajectory, with the All-Share Index climbing 0.19 per cent to close at 104,744.43 points, pushing the week-to-date gain to 1.11 per cent.

Market capitalisation surged to ₦64.87 trillion reflecting sustained investor confidence despite signs of profit-taking.

A shift towards mid-to-small cap stocks was evident, as trade volume spiked 17.97 per cent, even as total trade value declined 21.04 per cent, signaling cautious accumulation.

Among the day’s biggest gainers were: CHELLARAM (+10.00%), HONYFLOUR (+10.00%), REDSTAREX (+9.89%). Conversely, GUINEAINS (-10.0%) and RTBRISCOE (-9.7%) suffered the steepest losses.

The financial services sector remained the dominant force, accounting for 74.42 per cent of total trade volume. Heavyweights FBNH and VERISTASKAP led trading activity with 83.14 million and 39.96 million units exchanged, respectively.

Gainers: Industrial Goods (+1.2%), Consumer Goods (+0.9%), Insurance (+0.2%) Losers: Oil & Gas (-1.2%), Banking (-0.5%) The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 64.93 suggests the market is nearing overbought territory but retains upside potential.

The 20-day and 50-day moving averages, at 103,693.55 and 101,088.08 points, respectively, reinforce a bullish trend. However, the Up/Down (UD) ratio of 0.51x signals weak buying pressure relative to selling, hinting at possible profit-taking or consolidation before another breakout.

While the market remains on an upward trajectory, short-term corrections or sideways movements could precede further gains. Investor focus will remain on macroeconomic cues and sectorspecific drivers as the NGX eyes new record highs.

