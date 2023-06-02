New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Ngx Extends Gaining Streak As Benchmark Index Up 0.07%

Starting the new month, the local bourse extended bull run for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday as the All- Share index gained 0.07 per cent to close at 55,808.25 points. Gains in ZENITH- BANK (+1.72%), GE- REGU (+1.59%) and GTCO (+1.05%) out- weighed losses in MTNN (-0.44%). ACCESSCORP (-0.81%) and FBNH (-2.78%) keeping the market in the green.

The gain puts the index on track for another weekly green spot. Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 8.89 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N21.22 billion to close at N30.39 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 69.85 per cent.

A total of 390.22 million shares valued at N5.73 billion were exchanged in 7,725 deals. A C C E S S C O R P (-0.81%) led the volume chart with 51.31 million units while ZENITH- BANK (+1.72%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.09 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.37- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

CONOIL (+9.92%) led 25 others on the leader’s log while FTNCOCOA -(9.88%) topped 18 others on the laggard’s table.

Budgit: N81.7bn Allocation For Streetlights Construction Exceeds Schools, PHCs’ Budget
Access Bank Launches Desk To Strengthen Ties With France

