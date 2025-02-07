NGX Extends Bullish Streak As Market Gains N65.2bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market maintained its upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive session yesterday, as sustained buying interest in TRANSCORP (+1.1%), ETI (+3.0%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.6%) propelled the All-Share Index (ASI) higher by 0.10% to close at 105,430.15 points.

This extended the market’s Month-to-Date (MTD) return to +0.9 per cent and its Year-to-Date (YTD) gain to +2.4 per cent, reinforcing investor confidence in the local bourse.

Market capitalisation mirrored the ASI’s performance, rising by 0.10 per cent to N65.29 trillion, adding a fresh N65.2 billion to investor wealth.

Market breadth remained robust, with 33 stocks posting gains, outpacing 23 decliners, as positive sentiment continued to drive trading activity. NSLTECH, OANDO, ZENITHBANK, ACCESSCORP, and REGALINS emerged as the key market movers.

Despite the positive momentum, trading activity slowed, with total volume and value declining by 49.19 per cent and 20.09 per cent, respectively.

A total of 537.19 million shares valued at N23.03 billion changed hands across 15,450 transactions, marking a 2.45 per cent increase in deals executed.

ACCESSCORP led in volume traded, exchanging 61.59 million units, while GEREGU topped the value chart with N8.28 billion worth of trades.

Leading the charge among gainers were ETERNA and CADBURY, each surging by 9.88 per cent, alongside FIDSON (+9.77%), UPDC (+9.77%), and DEAPCAP (+9.38%).

Conversely, TRIPPLEG (-9.7%) and GOLDBREW (-8.9%) suffered the steepest losses, followed by VERITAS – KAP, CAVERTON, and REGA – LINS, which also closed lower.

Sectoral indices reflected market strength, with most sectors closing in the green: • Insurance Index: +0.6% • Consumer Goods Index: +0.2% • Oil & Gas Index: +0.1% • Banking Index: +0.1% • Industrial Goods Index: Unchanged.

