NGX: Evaluating strengths, value of most traded stocks

I nvestment decisions in the capital market entails investors see companies’ financial statements, which provide overview of activities and company operations in a period. These financial reports contain information accounting, among which is net profit, which is used as a tool measuring the company’s performance in its activities, the cash flow statement used to assess how the company generates cash and its use. Earnings per share that can be used to measure the success of management in the welfare of the shareholders’ share. Decision making Some of this accounting information is expected to influence investor’s decisions, as this accounting information is related to stock returns. Current challenges Already, rising national inflation rate, Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hike to 18.75 per cent, profit taking, uncertain policy direction of government, second quarter equities results, high operating costs, and unification of foreign exchange are among factors that have dwindled investors appetite in the capital market. However the challenges, some equities have weathered the storms so far and are juicy for investment. FBNH First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNH) is the number one most traded stock on NGX over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023). The bank has traded a total volume of 6.82 billion shares in 16,735 deals valued at N126 billion over the period, with an average of 108 million traded shares per session. FBNH traded on Monday, August 14, 2023 at N18.30 kobo per share on NGX. It began the year with a share price of 10.90 NGN and has since gained 67.9 per cent on that price valuation.

ACCESSCORP

Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) is the third most traded stock on NGX. The bank began the year with a share price of N8.50 kobo and has since gained 102 per cent on that price valuation. ACCESSCORP closed its last trading day (Monday, August 14, 2023) at N17.15 kobo per share on the NGX, recording a 1.2 per cent drop from its previous closing price of N17.35 kobo. It has traded a total volume of 3.6 billion shares in 32,041 deals valued at N52 billion over the period, with an average of 57.1 million traded shares per session.

GTCO

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) began the year with a share price of N23.00 kobo and has since gained 63.5 per cent on that price valuation. GTCO closed its last trading day (Monday, August 14, 2023) at N37.60 kobo per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recording a 0.8 per cent drop from its previous closing price of N37.90 kobo. Shareholders can be optimistic about GTCO knowing the stock has accrued 11 per cent over the past four-week period on NGX. GTCO has traded a total volume of 2.23 billion shares in 28,254 deals valued at N71.3 billion over the period, with an average of 35.4 million traded shares per session.

ZENITHBank

The current share price of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) is N34.10. ZENITHBANK closed its last trading day (Monday, August 14, 2023) at N34.10 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 2.6 per cent drop from its previous closing price of N35.00. Zenith began the year with a share price of N24.00 and has since gained 42.1 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 66th on the NGX in terms of year-todate performance. Zenith Bank over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023), traded a total volume of 2 billion shares in 28,595 deals valued at N62 billion over the period, with an average of 31.7 million traded shares per session.

BUA Foods

BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) traded at N134.00 kobo on Monday, August 14, 2023 per share on NGX. It began the year with a share price of N65.00 kobo and has since gained 106 per cent on that price valuation. BUA Foods is the 116th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023). BUAFOODS has traded a total volume of 6.31 million shares—in 2,272 deals—valued at N790 million over the period, with an average of 100,101 traded shares per session. A volume high of 560,656 was achieved on June 14, and a low of 3,372 on August 11, for the same period.

DANGCEM

Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) Cement began the year with a share price of N261.00 kobo and has since gained 34.1 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 73rd on the NGX in terms of yearto-date performance. DANGCEM was traded at N349.90 kobo per share on Monday, August 14, 2023 on NGX. Dangote Cement over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023).

DANGCEM has traded a total volume of 174 million shares in 7,566 deals, valued at N57.4 billion over the period, with an average of 2.77 million traded shares per session.

DANG Sugar

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR) on Monday, August 14, 2023 traded at N34.50 kobo per share on NGX, recording a 4.5 per cent gain over its previous closing price of N33.00. Dangote Sugar Refinery began the year with a share price of N16.05 and has since gained 115 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 24th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about DANGSUGAR knowing the stock has accrued 23 per cent over the past four-week period alone—ninth best on NGX. Over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023). DANGSUGAR has traded a total volume of 450 million shares in 13,509 deals, valued at N11.9 billion over the period, with an average of 7.14 million traded shares per session.

AIICO

The share price of Aiico Insurance Plc (AIICO) as at Monday, August 14, 2023, was at N0.71 kobo per share on the NGX, recording a 2.9 per cent gain over its previous closing price of 0.69 NGN. Aiico began the year with a share price of N0.59 kobo and has since gained 20.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 85th on the NGX in terms of year-todate performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about AIICO knowing the stock has accrued 11 per cent over the past four-week period—l 25th best on NGX. Aiico Insurance is the 12th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023). AIICO has traded a total volume of 945 million shares—in 4,722 deals—valued at N652 million over the period, with an average of 15 million traded shares per session.

Seplat Seplat Petroleum Development Co. (SEPLAT) over the past three months (May 12 – Aug 14, 2023). SEPLAT traded a total volume of 9.81 million shares in 2,078 deals, valued at N13.9 billion over the period, with an average of 155,782 traded shares per session. SEPLAT traded at N1,693.60 kobo per share on the NGX on Monday, August 14, 2023. Seplat Petroleum Development began the year with a share price of N1,100.00 kobo and has since gained 54 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 59th on the NGX in terms of year-todate performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about SEPLAT knowing the stock has accrued 21 per cent over the past fourweek period alone—11th best on NGX.