NGX: Equities Rebound With N100bn Gain

Amid turbulent undercurrents in global markets driven by tariff anxieties, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) staged a measured rebound on Tuesday, with investors raking in a collective gain of N100 billion.

This resurgence reflects cautious confidence in select fundamentally sound stocks, even as broader market sentiment remained cautious.

At the close of trading, the All Share Index (ASI) added 159.86 points, advancing by 0.15 per cent to settle at 104,376.73, while market capitalisation inched upward to N65.589 trillion.

The recovery was largely underpinned by price appreciation in heavyweight stocks such as VFD Group, Zenith Bank, First HoldCo, UBA, and GTCO, whose resilience helped counteract broader market softness.

Despite the uptick in headline figures, market breadth tilted negative, reflecting an undercurrent of fragility. A total of 16 stocks gained, while 42 declined, underscoring lingering investor caution and sectoral divergence.

Secure Electronic Technology emerged as the day’s top gainer, surging 8.89 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share, buoyed by bargain hunting at lower price levels.

Abbey Mortgage Bank rose 8.35 per cent to N5.58, while Sterling Financial Holdings Company appreciated 6.85 per c3nt to N5.15. Other notable gainers included VFD Group, which climbed 5.26 per cent to N66.00, and Mutual Benefits Assurance, which advanced 4.55 per cent to 92 kobo.

Conversely, profit-taking hit several previously bullish counters. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) led the laggards, shedding 9.94 per cent to close at N62.95.

NEM Insurance declined 9.92 per cent to N11.80, while Lasaco Assurance fell 9.86 per cent to N1.92. Royal Exchange and UPDC also posted steep losses, dropping 9.78 per cent and 9.76 per cent respectively.

Market activity showed renewed vigour, with total trad – ed volume rising 3.71 per cent to 460.565 million units, valued at N10.105 billion across 14,528 deals.

Access Holdings dominated the volume chart with 56.498 million shares worth N1.185 billion, trailed by GTCO, which exchanged 51.556 million shares valued at a robust N3.43 billion. Fidelity Bank, FCMB Group, and United Capital also featured prominently in the volume rankings.

