NGX Edges Lowest As Profit-Taking Trims Capitalisation To N106.34trn

The Nigerian equities market closed marginally lower yesterday as mild profit-taking pressure across select stocks weighed on key indices, despite generally resilient sector performance.

Data from Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that total market capitalization declined to N106.34 trillion, from N106.35 trillion recorded in the previous session, representing a loss of about N10.9 billion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) eased by 17.00 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 166,112.50 points, compared with 166,129.50 points on Friday. The benchmark index traded within a narrow range during the session, reflecting cautious investor sentiment following recent gains.

The market’s highest index point for the period under review stood at 166,771.95 points, while the lowest was 165,837.33 points, with an average index level of 166,181.71 points.

Sectoral indices delivered a mixed performance. The NGX Main Board Index dipped slightly to 7,861.09 points, while the NGX 30 Index closed lower at 6,024.68 points. The NGX Banking Index improved marginally to 1,658.56 points, indicating selective buying interest in banking stocks.

The NGX Premium Index also edged higher to 17,108.73 points, while the NGX Pension Index advanced to 7,764.91 points, reflecting sustained demand from longterm institutional investors. In contrast, the NGX Insurance Index closed flat at 1,319.07 points.

Among other indices, the NGX AFR Bank Value Index rose to 3,647.10 points, while the NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index eased to 23,613.02 points. The NGX MERI Growth Index and NGX MERI Value Index closed at 11,268.84 points and 14,626.39 points, respectively.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index declined slightly to 4,139.31 points, while the NGX Oil and Gas Index settled at 2,997.79 points. The NGX Industrial Index closed flat at 5,985.37 points, and the NGX Growth Index rose modestly to 40,477.13 points.

Meanwhile, fixed-income and commodities-related indices remained unchanged, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index steady at 683.00 points, the NGX Pension Broad Index at 3,114.34 points, and the NGX Commodity Index flat at 1,273.23 points.