NGX Deepens Market Access With Ellah Lakes’ N235bn Equity Offer

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has demonstrated its pivotal role in advancing capital formation and supporting real sector growth with the official launch of Ellah Lakes Plc’s N235 billion offer for subscription.

The offer, unveiled during a Facts Behind the Offer presentation at the NGX yesterday in Lagos, underscores the Exchange’s ongoing commitment to facilitating long-term financing for companies driving Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, particularly within the agribusiness and industrial sectors.

Ellah Lakes Plc is seeking to raise N235 billion through the issuance of 18.8 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N12.50 per share.

The Offer, with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) serving as the Lead Issuing House, opened on Monday, November 10, 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, December 5, 2025.

According to NGX, the transaction represents one of the most ambitious equity capital raises in Nigeria’s recent history, reflecting both investor confidence and the strategic importance of the agricultural value chain to national development.

Speaking at the launch event, Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, commended Ellah Lakes for taking a bold step to leverage the Nigerian capital market as a growth accelerator.

“The launch of this N235 billion equity raise underscores the depth and resilience of Nigeria’s capital market as a strategic enabler of corporate growth,” Chiemeka stated.

“At NGX, we are particularly pleased to see a leading indigenous agribusiness like Ellah Lakes harness the market to scale its operations and deepen value creation across the agricultural value chain.

“This Offer represents not only an opportunity for investors to participate in the country’s agro-industrial expansion but also a strong signal of renewed confidence in the Exchange as a gateway for transformative capital formation,” he added.

Chiemeka reaffirmed NGX’s dedication to providing a dynamic platform where local enterprises can access sustainable capital to expand, innovate, and contribute to national productivity.

He emphasized that the Exchange continued to champion initiatives that bridge financing gaps for businesses in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and technology.

Chief Executive Officer of Ellah Lakes Plc Mr. Chuka Mordi described the Offer as a defining moment in the company’s growth trajectory and a signal of its readiness to consolidate and scale operations.