NGX Crosses 90,000 Benchmark as Foreign Investors Troop Into Equities

The All-Share Index of Nigerian Exchange Limited has once again set a new record, hitting 90,063.25 points at the end of trading on Wednesday as foreign capital flows into the equities market surge. NGX’s most recent Domestic and Foreign Investor Portfolio Participation report showed that trades by foreign investors as a percentage of total transactions hit 23.74 per cent in November 2023 from as low as 4.43 per cent in April.

This has been credited by analysts as a knock-on effect of the liberalisation of the exchange rate and removal of fuel subsidies which has improved investor sentiment. Also, average daily trading volumes on NGX in 2024 has risen to a high of N14.5 billion, more than double the average trading volume the previous year. At the end of trading on the floor of NGX on January 17, the market capitalisation of stocks hit N49.28 trillion from N48.14 trillion the previous day.

Investors traded a total of 1.29 billion shares worth N16.38 billion in 17,472 deals. AIICO Insurance emerged as the best performing stock of the day alongside SUNU Assurance, Guinness Nigeria, Honeywell Flour Mills, and Wema Bank. All five stocks rose by 10 per cent. Nigerian Breweries’ stock was the most traded by value at N2 billion in 331 deals.