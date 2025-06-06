NGX Consumer Goods Index Up 37.4%, Defy Market Headwinds

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Consumer Goods Index emerged as the best-performing sectoral benchmark in the first five months of 2025, soaring by 37.44 per cent year-to-date—far eclipsing the NGX All-Share Index, which recorded a modest 8.56 per cent gain over the same period.

The index’s stellar performance was driven by a remarkable surge in demand for heavyweight consumer stocks such as Nestlé Nigeria Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc, whose sharp rebound in earnings and stock prices reignited bullish sentiment across the board.

Nestlé Nigeria led the rally, gaining an impressive 81.77 per cent to close May 2025 at N1,590.50 per share, up from N875 at year end 2024.

The company’s market capitalisation swelled by N567.14 billion, following the release of its Q1 2025 unaudited results, which revealed a staggering turnaround: N51.15 billion in profit before tax, compared to a loss of N196.09 billion in Q1 2024.

Similarly, Nigerian Breweries Plc reported a N69.99 billion profit before tax in Q1 2025, reversing a N65.58 billion loss a year prior.

International Breweries Plc also returned to profitability, announcing a N35.07 billion profit after shedding N89.35 billion in losses in the comparative period.

The consumer index’s gain is particularly striking given the broader underperformance of other sectors. The NGX Oil & Gas Index slumped by 14.19 per cent amid profit-taking in Oando Plc, while the NGX Insurance Index declined 4.63 per cent year-to-date.

According to Cordros Securities, the Consumer Goods sector’s resilience stems from strong fundamentals—product indispensability, pricing power, extensive distribution networks, and an ability to hedge inflation through price-volume strategies.

The firm has issued BUY recommendations on several stocks, including Nestlé and NASCON. Breweries stocks saw a broadbased rally: Champion Breweries climbed 78.5 per cent to N6.80, Nigerian Breweries gained 78.13 per cent to N57.00, and International Breweries rose 74.8 per cent to N9.70.

Guinness Nigeria appreciated by 22.4 per cent, closing at N86.00. Analysts at Afrinvest project a base-case profit before tax of N215.3 billion for the domestic brewery industry in a2025, underpinned by macroeconomic stabilisation, operational efficiency, and strategic M&A activity.

With investor appetite deepening and sector fundamentals strengthening, the Consumer Goods Index appears poised to maintain its outperformance, even as June trading opens to heightened expectations and market-moving corporate disclosures.

