NGX Confirms Listing Of 3.156bn UBA Shares, Market Capitalization

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has admitted an additional 3.16 billion ordinary shares of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, to its Daily Official List, signalling a major enhancement of the bank’s market capitalisation whilst also deepening liquidity on the capital market.

The NGX noted this in a confirmatory letter to the bank, dated January 12, 2026, and signed by Head, Issuer Regulation Department at NGX, Godstime Iwenkehai, who explained that the additional shares were listed following the successful conclusion of UBA’s recent rights issuance exercise.

“Following the submission of all post-approval documents, please be informed that United Bank for Africa Plc’s Rights Issue of 3,156,869,665 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N50.00 per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every 13 ordinary shares held were formally listed on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on , Monday, January 12, 2026”, Iwenkehai stated in the letter.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, who received the letter, commended the confirmation, as he noted that the move underscores robust investor confidence in the bank’s capitalisation strategy and future prospects. “We welcome the formal confirmation from NGX on the listing of our rights issue shares. This successful transaction reflects strong investor confidence in UBA’s financial strength, governance, and growth strategy.

Needless to say that the additional capital will further support our Pan-African and global expansion, and enhance our capacity to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders,” Alawuba stated. In November 2024, the bank had raised N239 billion, which elevated its capital base to N355 billion at that time, while the recently concluded rights issue has injected an additional N158 billion, bringing the bank’s total capital to N513 billion.