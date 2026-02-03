NGX Closes Mixed As Bargain Hunting Lifts Selected Stocks

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a mixed note yesterday as gains in selected equities helped offset broad-based selloffs across several sectors. Market capitalisation edged up slightly to N106.16 trillion, from N106.15 trillion recorded in the previous session, reflecting modest investor repositioning at the start of the new trading week.

The All-Share Index (ASI) inched higher to 165,384.64 points, compared with 165,370.40 points on Friday, January 30. During the session, the benchmark index traded within a narrow band, reaching a high of 165,713.82 points and a low of 165,164.38 points, underscoring cautious sentiment amid selective accumulation of stocks.

Market breadth closed positive, driven by strong performances in several mid- and small-cap stocks. Premier Paints topped the gainers’ chart, rising by the maximum 10.00 per cent to close at N11.00. Universal Insurance followed with a 10.00 per cent gain to N1.32, while Daar Communications advanced by 9.93 per cent to N1.55.

Other notable gainers included RT Briscoe Nigeria, which rose 9.92 per cent to N8.64, Morison Industries, up 9.91 per cent to N10.98, and Julius Berger, which gained 9.89 per cent to close at N200.00.

In the banking sector, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, FCMB Group, Wema Bank, and Zenith Bank recorded moderate price appreciation, reflecting renewed investor interest in fundamentally strong financial stocks. Despite the gains, selling pressure persisted across a wide range of equities.

Omatek Ventures led the losers, shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N2.70, while UHOMREIT declined by 9.96 per cent to N85.40. Mansard Insurance fell 9.94 per cent to N14.31, and Deap Capital Management dropped 9.90 per cent to N8.46.

Other stocks that recorded notable declines included Champion Breweries, Honeywell Flour Mills, First HoldCo, Red Star Express, ETI, and Beta Glass, reflecting profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing. Performance across sectoral indices was mixed. The NGX Banking Index closed lower, while the Insurance and Growth indices recorded modest gains.