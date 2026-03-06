NGX Closes Higher With N220bn Gain Amid Mixed Breadth

The Nigerian equities market closed higher yesterday as gains recorded in several medium and large-cap stocks boosted overall market performance.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Daily Official List showed that market capitalization increased to N126.32 trillion, up from N126.10 trillion recorded on Wednesday, March 4, representing a gain of about N220 billion.

In the same vein, the AllShare Index (ASI) rose to 196,807.15 points, compared with 196,463.22 points in the previous trading session. During the day’s trading, the market recorded a high of 196,807.15 points and a low of 192,826.78 points, while the average index stood at 195,646.67 points.

Market breadth closed mixed, with 33 stocks posting gains while 39 equities recorded losses. Among the gainers, Eterna Plc led the chart after its share price rose by 10 per cent, increasing from N35.00 to N38.50 per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank also gained 10 per cent, climbing from N6.50 to N7.15, while Premier Paints advanced by 9.92 per cent to close at N13.30, up from N12.10. Custodian Investment appreciated by 9.71 per cent to close at N76.80, while FTN Cocoa Processors gained 9.68 per cent to settle at N1.36.

Other notable advancers included Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDF), Ellah Lakes, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), Honeywell Call, and OmaTek Ventures. Some blue-chip stocks also recorded moderate gains during the session.

Nestlé Nigeria rose by N150 to close at N3,250, while Stanbic IBTC Holdings increased to N133.00 and Zenith Bank advanced to N93.10. On the losers’ chart, Tripple Gee & Company recorded the highest decline, shedding 9.94 per cent to close at N4.26 from N4.73.

Multiverse Mining followed with a 9.91 per cent drop to N20.45, while Jaiz Bank declined by 7.41 per cent to close at N10.00. Other stocks that recorded losses included Honeywell Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery, FTN Cocoa, Cutix, and May & Baker Nigeria.

Additional declines were recorded in NEM Insurance, Oando, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), and Mansard Insurance. Across the sectoral indices, performance was largely mixed. The NGX Main Board Index rose to 8,869.89 points, while the NGX 30 Index increased to 7,129.14 points.

Similarly, the NGX Premium Index advanced to 22,075.12 points, and the NGX Banking Index edged up to 1,898.85 points. However, some sectoral indicators recorded marginal declines, reflecting profit-taking activities in selected equities.

Overall, the market sustained positive sentiment as investors showed renewed interest in selected stocks across the consumer goods, banking, and industrial sectors.