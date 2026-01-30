NGX Chairman Urges Stronger US–Nigeria Business Ties

The Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Plc, Umaru Kwairanga, has underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, trust and collaboration in strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the United States (US).

Speaking at the US–Nigeria Council Dinner held in Lagos, Kwairanga described the relationship between the two countries as one of “strategic importance and immense potential,” noting that both nations possess complementary strengths that can drive mutual growth.

According to him, the United States remains a global leader in innovation, capital and enterprise, while Nigeria stands as Africa’s largest economy with a youthful and entrepreneurial population.

He said these attributes create multiple points of intersection across trade, investment and long-term development that must be carefully managed to deliver shared benefits.

Kwairanga commended the US–Nigeria Council for its role in fostering stronger ties between the Nigerian and American business communities.

He noted that by convening policymakers and private sector leaders, the Council helps translate goodwill into concrete outcomes in areas such as trade, agriculture and investment.

From a capital market perspective, the NGX Group chairman said partnerships with strong organisations and leading economies are essential for the growth of listed companies and the broader Nigerian economy.

He explained that such collaborations provide access to capital, technology, expertise and markets, critical ingredients for sustainable development.

“Capital markets serve as vital bridges in international economic partnerships,” Kwairanga said, adding that transparent, efficient and well-regulated markets enable businesses to scale, infrastructure to be financed and innovation to thrive.

He reaffirmed the commitment of NGX Group to strengthening market infrastructure that inspires investor confidence and supports increased participation from both domestic and international investors, including those from the United States.

He also expressed readiness to facilitate deeper engagement between Nigerian and American companies through platforms such as the US–Nigeria Council.

Kwairanga stressed that beyond policies and investments, strong economic partnerships are anchored on human relationships built on trust, consistency and sustained engagement.

He said such values are essential for turning dialogue into lasting progress.

In closing, the NGX Group chairman invited members of the US–Nigeria Council to visit the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange at a future date to explore practical areas of collaboration.

The dinner brought together diplomats, business leaders and policymakers, reinforcing commitments to deepen cooperation and strengthen economic relations between Nigeria and the United States.