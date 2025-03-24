NGX Chairman Joins Board Of Africa Oil Corp

Share

Africa Oil Corp. (TSX: AOI, Nasdaq Stockholm: AOI) has appointed Ahonsi Unuigbe to its Board of Directors, reinforcing its commitment to governance and strategic leadership.

Unuigbe, Founder & CEO of Petralon Energy and Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), brings extensive expertise in oil and gas, capital markets, and corporate governance.

He joins alongside new directors Huw Jenkins, Pascal Nicodeme, Edwyn Neves, and Richard Norris, following the departure of Keith Hill, Erin Johnston, Andrew Bartlett, and Gary Guidry.

This leadership transition aligns with Africa Oil Corp.’s recent consolidation of Prime Oil & Gas Coöperatief U.A. (Prime) shareholding and the introduction of a new quarterly dividend of USD 25 million, targeting an annual distribution of at least USD 100 million.

Roger Tucker, President and CEO of Africa Oil, commented: “I welcome our new Directors and thank our outgoing Directors for their support over the past year as we delivered several strategic transactions to simplify and strengthen the Company’s fundamental business proposition.

“I would like to thank Pascal Nicodeme, our outgoing CFO, for his steadfast service to the Company, and the Board is pleased to retain his unique insights and expertise as a new Board member.”

