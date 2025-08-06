NGX Capitalisation Hits ₦92.25trn As Insurance Sector Kicks Into Bullish Run

The market capitalisation of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) soared to an all-time high of ₦92.25 trillion on Wednesday, propelled by surging investor confidence and robust demand for blue-chip equities.

Buoyed by strong corporate earnings expectations and resilient market fundamentals, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) also climbed by 1,017.49 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 145,813.86. The rally added a staggering ₦644 billion to the market capitalisation, which now stands at a historic ₦92.252 trillion.

Remarkable about the rally was the impressive performance of the Insurance Sector. The NGX Insurance Index posted the highest increase by +9.87%, marking its highest daily gain since 14 June 2023.

Spurred by the signing of the landmark insurance reform bill into law, the NGX Insurance Index has posted a week-to-date gain of +22.98% and a year-to-date gain of +50.93%, positioning the sector as the third best performing Index so far in 2025 behind the NGX Consumer Goods Index (+78.86%) and NGX Industries Goods (+59.05%).

Thus, with renewed appetite for heavyweight counters including Transcorp Hotels, BUA Cement, Guinness Nigeria, Oando, and Custodian Investment, as well as up tick in the insurance sector, the market is gradually shifting to reflect wider sectors reflecting a sustained investor rotation not only in fundamentally sound stocks but also stocks holding out future returns like insurance sector.

“We anticipate a moderation in buy sentiment as investors are likely to book some gains,” analysts at Afrinvest Limited noted, hinting at possible short-term profit-taking following the sharp uptick.

Investor sentiment remained overwhelmingly positive, with market breadth firmly in the green: 53 stocks posted gains, while 26 declined. The top gainers included Meyer, Guinness Nigeria, Learn Africa, AXA Mansard Insurance, Mutual Benefits Assurance, NEM Insurance, SCOA Nigeria, Jaiz Bank, and Haldane McCall, all notching the daily ceiling of 10 per cent. Their respective closing prices stood at ₦18.15, ₦128.75, ₦6.27, ₦12.10, ₦2.42, ₦29.70, ₦5.50, ₦4.73, and ₦4.84 per share.

Other notable performers were Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, and C&I Leasing, each rallying by 9.97 per cent to close at ₦4.08, ₦8.16, and ₦7.61, respectively. Cornerstone Insurance and Custodian Investment advanced by 9.96 per cent to finish at ₦5.30 and ₦43.05 per share.

However, the bullish tide did not lift all boats. UACN and Nigerian Exchange Group led the laggards, shedding 10 per cent apiece to close at ₦90.00 and ₦63.00 respectively. Living Trust Mortgage Bank dropped 9.93 per cent to ₦5.35, while Multiverse Mining and RT Briscoe declined by 9.68 and 9.09 per cent to settle at ₦9.80 and ₦3.50, respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity surged significantly. Total volume of shares traded jumped by 168.02 per cent to 2.698 billion units, valued at ₦32.63 billion, across 35,137 deals. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings led the volume chart with 1.015 billion shares worth ₦2.67 billion. Linkage Assurance followed with 562.32 million shares valued at ₦978.44 million, while Sterling Financial Holdings transacted 183.77 million shares worth ₦1.50 billion.

Rounding out the top trades, AIICO Insurance exchanged 90.68 million shares worth ₦262.98 million, and Zenith Bank posted 60.35 million shares valued at ₦4.55 billion.

With investor optimism still riding high and more wide spread, the NGX appears poised for continued upward momentum—albeit with cautionary undertones as valuations stretch.