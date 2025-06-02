NGX Boss Urges He’s Shift To Homegrown Capital, Tech-Driven Growth

Share

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), has issued a rallying call for a bold shift in Africa’s development paradigm — one anchored on local capital mobilisation, technology-driven inclusion, and intra-African collaboration.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Popoola said Africa must stop waiting for external rescue and instead deploy its own capital, ideas, and partnerships to chart a self-sustaining future.

Addressing policymakers, capital market operators, and development financiers, Popoola stressed the need to rethink Africa’s economic model by fostering financial sovereignty through domestic capital mobilisation.

He said: “When foreign capital dried up during COVID-19 and lo – cal capital filled the gap, we witnessed something profound — the capital we seek externally already exists within. “What is needed now is intentionality and the right frame – works to mobilise it.”

Drawing from his experience leading one of the continent’s foremost financial market infrastructure institutions, Popoola laid out three imperatives for a new African financial order: deliberate local commitment, deepened financial literacy, and technologyenabled access.

