NGX Boss Calls For Stronger Capital Collaboration

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, has called for deeper collaboration among regulators, stock exchanges and international partners to strengthen sustainable capital flows across emerging markets.

Popoola made the call while speaking at the International Finance Corporation conference in Cairo, where he participated in a panel session titled Capital Mobilization for Sustainability, Transition and Resilience.

He observed that developing economies are currently navigating structural challenges, including building robust ESG data and reporting systems, strengthening policy frameworks, addressing funding costs and improving market liquidity.

At the same time, he noted that global appetite for sustainable assets continues to grow, driven by innovation in labelled instruments and evolving regulatory standards.

According to him, emerging markets are well positioned to shape the future of sustainable capital flows, but achieving this requires strong alignment, consistent policies and enhanced disclosure standards across the capital market ecosystem.

He stressed that improved reporting frameworks can boost transparency, strengthen risk assessment and attract long-term investment. Highlighting Nigeria’s experience, Popoola pointed to the country’s green and sustainable bond market, which began with Africa’s first certified sovereign green bond in 2017.

Since then, the market has expanded to include sovereign, sub-national and corporate issuers, with multiple oversubscriptions reflecting rising investor confidence.

He also referenced Nigeria’s sovereign sukuk programme, including the recent Series VII Sukuk, which recorded subscriptions well above the offer size, underscoring sustained domestic demand for long-term infrastructure-linked instruments.

Popoola further noted that stock exchanges have a critical role in advancing sustainable finance by providing platforms for impact-focused instruments, strengthening disclosure requirements and supporting issuer capacity development.

In this regard, he highlighted the NGX Impact Board, introduced in 2024 as a dedicated listing platform for green, social and sustainability-linked instruments.