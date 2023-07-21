NGX: Benchmark Index Rises By 0.27%

Bullish sentiments resurfaced at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thurs- day amid renewed buying drive among investors. This drove the benchmark index 0.3 percent higher as the All-Share Index closed at 63,930.72 points. Gains in ZENITHBANK (+0.16%), GEREGU (+5.71%), and GTCO (+0.57%) pushed the broader index into positive territory.

Accordingly, the market remains on a week of gain. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 24.74 percent, while market capitalisation gained N94.46 billion to close at N34.81 trillion. The volume of trades increased by 187.0 percent to 1.36 billion units, valued at N18.07 billion, and exchanged in 7,179 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock by volume and value at 961.50 million units and N13.31 billion, respectively. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, as the Insurance (+1.2%), Banking (+0.6%), Oil & Gas (+0.4%), and Consumer Goods (+0.3%) indices recorded gains, while the Industrial Goods index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.0x), as 41 tickers gained relative to 21 losers. UPL (+10.0%) and ACADEMY (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while COURTVILLE (-9.9%) and FTNCOCOA (-9.7%) topped the losers’ list.