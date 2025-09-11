NGX: ASI Climbs To 140,365.36, Market Cap Hits N88.81trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its winning streak on Wednesday, notching a fourth consecutive day of gains as institutional flows lifted blue-chip counters and propelled market turnover to a remarkable N40.64 billion.

The All-Share Index climbed 0.41 per cent to 140,365.36 points, adding N362 billion in market capitalization to close at N88.81 trillion. What distinguished the session was not just the upward drift of the benchmark but the emphatic return of liquidity.

Trading volumes rose 16.5 per cent to 767.73 million units, while transaction value soared 224.9 per cent–a testament to selective rotation into heavyweight stocks. Market sentiment was broadly constructive, with 39 gainers outpacing 25 decliners, reflecting an appetite for equities even as profit-taking lingered at the fringes.

At the heart of the day’s performance was Aradel Holdings Plc, which emerged as the most heavily traded stock by value. The integrated energy company exchanged 42.94 million shares worth a staggering N22.75 billion, accounting for over half of the session’s total market value.

Aradel’s 3.7 per cent price advance added further heft to the market, underscoring its growing stature as a liquidity magnet for institutional investors. Banking names also dominated trade flows. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) led the volume chart with 287.74 million shares worth N3.11 billion changing hands across 554 deals, affirming the sector’s role as a hub of retail and institutional activity.

AccessCorp maintained momentum with 38.53 million shares valued above N1.01 billion, while Zenith Bank saw 28.05 million units worth N1.85 billion cross the tape. Nigerian Breweries stood out among consumer staples, posting trades of 50.44 million shares valued at N3.53 billion, even as it grappled with sector-wide cost pressures.

Together with Aradel, these large-cap names shaped the liquidity profile of the day, signaling a return of depth to the market after recent weeks of subdued turnover. The gainers’ chart was topped by FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, which climbed 10 per cent to N5.94, extending its bullish run on speculation of positive corporate disclosures.

Chellarams Plc rallied 9.72 per cent to N12.10, while Berger Paints appreciated 9.86 per cent to close at N39.00. On the downside, May & Baker Nigeria Plc succumbed to profit-taking, falling 9.97 per centto N16.25, followed by Union Dicon Salt Plc, which lost 9.72 per centto N10.10.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, led by Industrial Goods (+1.6%), Oil & Gas (+1.3%), and Insurance (+0.1%). Banking and Consumer Goods indices, however, closed flat, reflecting selective positioning. Analysts observed that Wednesday’s surge in value— anchored by Aradel—marks a reaffirmation of the NGX’s resilience in the face of economic headwinds.

Year-to-date, the benchmark index has gained 36.37 per cent, reinforcing equities as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness. With the third quarter drawing to a close, traders anticipate that liquidity injections will continue to favor fundamentally strong plays in banking, energy, and industrials, keeping momentum tilted toward highvalue stocks.