NGX All-Share Index Off To Bullish Start, Up 25bps

In the first trading day of the year, the Nigerian equities opened on a bright note as the benchmark index gained 25bps to close at 103,180.14 points.

The positive performance was driven primarily by gains in Teir-1 banking tickers, ZENITHBANK (+0.77%), UBA (+0.59%), and FBNH (+0.53%), outweighing losses in OANDO (-0.30%), and WAPCO (-0.29%).

As a result, year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 0.25 per cent while market capitalisation gained N154.73 billion to close at N62.92 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 85.95 per cent.

A total of 829.75 million shares valued at N5.67 billion were exchanged in 11,752 deals. ROYALEX (+10.00%) led the volume chart with 290.99 million units traded while ACCESS – CORP (+1.05%) led the value chart with deals worth N430.78 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 7.13-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. MANSARD (+10.00%) topped 56 others on the leader’s table while EL – LAHLAKES (-4.75%) led seven others on the lag – gard’s log.

