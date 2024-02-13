NGX All-Share Index extends gains, up 0.18%

Trading in equities at the Nigerian stock market on Monday began the week positive, extending gains from the previous session, as the benchmark index closed 0.18 per cent stronger to settle at 102,042.32 points. Buy interests in BUAFOODS (+1.05%), GEREGU (+6.75%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.14%) outweighed sell-off in GTCO (-0.37%), UBA (-1.18%) and ACCESSCORP (-6.26%), leaving the market in the green. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 36.47 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦100.65 billion to close at ₦55.84 trillion. The total volume traded declined by 24.7 per cent to 242.43 million units, valued at N5.13 billion, and exchanged in 8,715 deals. ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 24.90 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N841.25 million.

Analysing by sectors, Insurance (+2.3%), Consumer Goods (+0.6%) and Oil & Gas (+0.2%) indices recorded gains while the Banking (-0.9%) and Industrial Goods (-0.1%) indices posted losses. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 30 tickers gained relative to 23 losers. NCR (+10.0%) and ROYALEX (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while INFINITYe (-9.9%) and JOHNHOLT (-9.9%) topped the losers’ list.