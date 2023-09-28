NGX Admits FCMB’s N20.69BN Bond

The FCMB Group has listed N20.69bn bond on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. In a market bulletin signed by Lilian Dako for the Head, Listings Regulation Department of NGX Regulation, to capital market operators, the NGX said that lender’s memorandum listing of the bond is under FCMB’s N300bn Debt Issuance Programme.

The debt instrument which was listed on Friday is a “perpetual 16 per cent fixed rate resettable NC 5.25 additional tier 1 subordinated bonds (the Bonds or AT1 Instrument) under the Issuer’s N300 billion Debt Issuance Program.”

The bond’s aggregate nominal amount is N20.69 billion with the volume being 20,686,000 units at N1,000 each. It was also revealed that the first interest payment date was August 16, 2023. FCMB Group Plc announced the issuance of N20.68 billion bond in March.

In a corporate notice signed by the Company Secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, the group said that the issuance was the first non-Sharia local currency Additional Tier 1 instrument issued in Nigeria.

For this instrument, the book build commenced on January 24, 2023, and closed on February 3, 2023, and the group said that the offer had received active participation from corporates, other financial institutions, trustees and high net-worth individuals.

FCMB said that the net proceeds from the Series I Bond will be invested in the Group’s banking subsidiary – First City Monument Bank Limited to enhance the bank’s Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios.