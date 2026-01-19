NGX Activates Trading In Eterna Rights, Lists Additional Shares Of Morison Industries

The Nigerian Exchange Limited has activated trading in the rights issue of Eterna Plc, while also listing additional shares of Morison Industries Plc, as part of ongoing capital market activities aimed at deepening liquidity and supporting corporate funding.

In a market notice, the Exchange informed Trading Licence Holders that trading in Eterna Plc’s 2026 Rights Issue commenced on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The rights issue comprises 978,108,485 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, offered at N22.00 per share, on the basis of three new ordinary shares for every four existing ordinary shares held as at the close of business on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The activation of trading in the rights underscores Eterna Plc’s move to raise additional capital from existing shareholders, providing them with an opportunity to increase their equity holdings in the company at a predetermined price.

In a related development, the NGX announced the listing of 266,838,125 additional ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Morison Industries Plc on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The shares were admitted to the Daily Official List following the company’s private placement, in which the shares were offered at N1.50 per share.

The Exchange explained that with the listing of the additional shares, the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Morison Industries Plc has increased from 989,161,875 ordinary shares to 1,256,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.