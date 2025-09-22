Nguroje Backs Creation Of Sardauna State

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has thrown his weight behind the creation of Sardauna state, constitutional roles for traditional institutions and special slots for women in the Nigerian legislature.

In his presentation at the stakeholders’ public engagement organised by the Constitution Review Committee in Abuja on Monday, Nguroje said the agitation for Sardauna state out of the present Taraba is a key request that is grounded in historical, constitutional, cultural and socio-economic perspectives.

According to him, beyond the yearnings and aspirations of the people, the creation of the proposed state is legitimate, legal and in tune with the provisions of section 8(1) and (2) of the 1999 constitution that empowers communities to seek creation of new states and local governments and urged the committee to consider the proposal as collective demands in a democracy.

He maintained that: “As we head into the final day of public engagement, the House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly should prioritise the inputs of the public and deliver a constitution that can be truly said to have emanated from demands of the people.

“Sardauna is located in the extreme southeast of present-day Taraba on the Mambilla Plateau, with significant economic potential driven by its scenic Mambilla Plateau.

“An agriculture and Livestock delight, cool temperatures attracting tourism, a Hydro-electric Power Project with the capacity to generate 3050 megawatts if constructed, which certainly promotes industrial development and economic growth in the North East and the entire country.

” It is rich in solid mineral deposits, metallic, non-metallic and precious stones.

“The existing Mambilla Highland Tea and Coffee company in Sardauna Local Government is a classical example of its potential for the development of industries and enhancement of existing ones.”

He stressed further that the traditional institutions in Nigeria play key roles in local security, uphold customs and traditions, and preserve the cultural heritage of the people.

“It is my considered opinion that the traditional rulers should be given a role so that they can continue to make society a better society.

“I similarly believe that the special slot for women in Nigerian parliament will be a huge improvement in our strive to expand our democracy and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

” It will also be considered my position that this will serve as inspiration to other women and girls to participate in politics and leadership.”