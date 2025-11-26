Ngozi Uma’s The Pounding Widow, A Simple, Powerful Story That Stays With You

Ngozi Uma has made a beautiful entrance into the world of children’s literature with her captivating book, The Pounding Widow. Though short and written in very simple language, the story carries deep emotions, strong lessons, and moments that young readers will not forget.

The book follows the life of Efere, a young widow whose husband dies only a few days after their wedding. Her grief is so heavy that it affects her mind and her daily life. She stops eating, refuses to bathe, and spends hours crying at his grave.

At night, she pounds away at something in her mortar, making loud sounds that disturb the entire village. No one knows what she is pounding, and this mystery keeps readers curious. The turning point comes when a brave little girl pretends to be possessed by a spirit and runs into Efere’s room, determined to find out the truth.

This moment pushes the story forward and keeps children eager to turn the next page. Uma writes with clarity and purpose. She uses simple words, clean narration, and vivid descriptions that make the scenes easy for children to imagine.

One touching moment in the book describes Efere remembering how she had once hit her head on a mud bed during one of her episodes a memory that shows both her pain and her strength without being too heavy for young readers. Each chapter ends with questions to help children understand and remember what they’ve read.

This makes the book not just entertaining but also educational. With 86 pages of simple, relatable storytelling, The Pounding Widow is perfect for young readers. Many have described it as short, engaging, and straight to the point.

Beyond the mystery and emotions, the book teaches important lessons about loyalty, promises, and staying true to one’s word. This story, according to Uma, is fictional with pseudo names, and events.

“But it was actually a true life story. There was a mentally unstable person living close to my grandma in the village, she usually pounded on mortar at midnight.

That night as I slept at my grandma’s house, I was disturbed by her consistent pounding, the next morning I asked my grandma about the person that was pounding and she told me the person pounds every night, the same time and same sound.

“I got inspired by the story,” she says. Uma is a Mass Communication graduate from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and has spent over a decade as a professional journalist. She writes for Daily Independent Newspaper as a columnist, relationship counselor, and a reporter.

In 2025, she won the Diamond Excellence Award as the Top Female Media Performer of the Year. She is also a content creator who uses her communication skills to produce meaningful and engaging content for a wide audience. With The Pounding Widow, she adds “children’s author” to her growing list of achievements and she does it with grace, heart, and simplicity.