Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To Reappointment As WTO DG

Share

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to her reappointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for a second term.

Speaking on her reappointment while addressing the WTO General Council on Friday, Okonjo-Iweala expressed how honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed by the WTO as Director-General for a second term in office.

Okonjo-Iweala in her acceptance speech emphasized her commitment to work alongside the staff of the WTO and remains firmly dedicated to delivering results that matter, results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world.

READ ALSO

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members. It is a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term.

“In recent years, the WTO has played a vital role in helping Members navigate pressing global challenges, including the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“As we look ahead, I remain firmly committed to delivering results that matter—results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world.

“I am deeply committed to working alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the WTO to build a more inclusive, equitable, and rules-based multilateral trading system that benefits all,” she stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: