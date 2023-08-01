Ngozi Nwosu’s Headgear More Dramatic Than Madam Kofo At 60th Birthday

Veteran actress, Ngozi Nwosu turned the big 60 today and her birthday photoshoot with the biggest gele head tie has caused a stir on social media.

Some of her fans who have taken to social media to celebrate the award-winning actress said her birthday gele head tie would simply send Madam Kofo, another brilliant actress known for her dramatic head tie, into permanent retirement.

Ngozi appeared in the photos on Tuesday looking stunning in her orange dress and headgear.

“Sixty and Stunning! God be praised! happy birthday to me #shinebrightlikeadiamond,” she wrote.

Ngozi has played numerous roles in Nollywood movies from way back in 1993, in ‘Living in Bondage’.

Many, however, have fond memories of Nwosu from her character in the defunct sitcom Fuji House of Commotion where she played the role of the only Igbo wife of Fuji among three.