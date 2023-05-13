Ngozi Nwosu, Ara, Ibijoke Sanwo-olu To Headline Themothers-day Tv Show

Acclaimed female drummer, Ara, and celebrated Nollywood actors, Gloria Anozie-Young, Ngozi Nwosu, and Grace Ama have been listed among celebrities that will open the 2023 edition of ‘The Mother’s-Day’ Television show. The event, scheduled to hold tomorrow, will feature notable women and mothers in Nigeria, who will come together to celebrate motherhood, women’s growth and the challenges that widows face in the society.

The theme of this year’s programme is, “Women Helping Women Grow”. It promises to be a remarkable event, highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment and supporting the plight of widows in Nigeria. According to the Executive Producer of The Mother’s-Day TV Show, Precious Eze, the programme will be live on Lagos State Television (LTV) on terrestrial DSTV channel 276, and GOTV channel 90.

Also, other notable actors like Thelma Chukwu Nwem, Obey Etok Chi- ma, Chidi Ihezie Okafor, Maimuna Yahaya-Abaji, Maureen Solomon Okereke, and Ronnie Dikko-Kila will also be on stage to open and close the show. Special guests expected at the event include the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, member of the House of Representatives and frontline contender for the position of Speaker of the House of Reps, Miriam Onuoha, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in Lagos, Otunba (Chief) Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, the Executive Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, the Chairman of the Quincy Healthcare, Quincy Ayodele and other notable guests.

Media Industries Concept, the producers of the TV Show, also announced United Bank for Africa (UBA) as the headline sponsor. Speaking on UBA’s partnership, the Group Managing Director/CEO of UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, said: “We are delighted to partner with Media Industries Concept on this year’s edition of The Mother’s-Day TV Show.

As a bank, we believe in supporting initiatives that empower women and promote gender equality and inclusivity. We are committed to advancing the cause of women’s development in Nigeria and beyond, and we believe that this program will inspire and support positive change in our society.”