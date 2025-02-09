Ngozi Ezeonu Speaks On Relationship With Deacon Famous

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has opened her up about her relationship with popular comedian, Deacon Famous.

New Telegraph recalls that Deacon Famous and his fiancée, Mawusi Faith Potakey, traditionally tied the knot in Ghana, with prominent Nigerian entertainment figures, including Moses Bliss, Ngozi Ezeonu and Brain Jotter, in attendance.

However, videos from the traditional wedding have surfaced online, capturing epic moments that saw netizens in awe.

Meanwhile, during Ngozi Ezeonu’s speech at the wedding ceremony, she made a shocking revelation about Deacon Famous, noting that she’s his mother.

She said: “I am the mother of Awesome Chidiebere”.

According to reports, Ngozi Ezeonu adopted Deacon Famous as a child after his parents tragically passed away.

